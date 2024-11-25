'AITA for continue to wear makeup and dress in my normal style around a friend who thinks her husband has a crush on me?' UPDATED 2X

You have nothing to be insecure about; you’re the most beautiful person inside and out I’ve ever met. I’m here for you if you want to talk through it but ultimately I can’t help it if I’m smoking hot (just kidding). Xxx”.

5 mins after I pressed send she knocked on my door (she was already on her way) with a bunch of flowers and cried and gave me hug while apologising. She told me they were having problems and it was wrong of her to take it out on me. We had a long chat and I’m going to be there to support my friend. Thank you all for your input; you all helped so much!!