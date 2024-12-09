'AITA for saying I would wear my mom's wedding dress under one condition?' + PICTURES AND UPDATE

We did get to talking about we could pull it off. I brought over some bridal magazines and pointed out how the dress would look next to the more modern bridesmaids.

I actually did start doing my own research and made a pinterest board to show her how I envisioned this new 80's wedding would look like, and not going to lie, she was pretty impressed with the amount of research I did into a time period she lived through.

The "bridezilla comment" came from the fact she thought I was going to dictate what everyone was going to wear... turns out she was referring to a few more infamous cases including the bride who wanted orange suede, Louboutins, and soda hats at her beach wedding. Again, I had to tell her I already ran that idea with the prospective bridesmaids already and they all loved the idea.

The most important update:

I actually tried on the dress while over at my parents for Thanksgiving. It actually fits... it's a bit tight in the belly but nothing that cutting out booze and burgers for a couple of weeks can't fix. I looked a little overdone in it, but I loved it.

There is no way I am going to want to turn it into a new dress now. I want to preserve it, but this is coming from the diehard history buff. While I may go dress shopping as well, this dress is a solid contender to be my future wedding dress.