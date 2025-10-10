'AITA for wearing a 70s bump to my friend's wedding?'

LiveKindly01 wrote:

NTA of course. What did the bride say when you explained all of this? How were you to possibly have known the direction SHE gave her bridesmaids and SHe should have had a clue you would wear your hair this way given you kind of always do? I'm just wondering how she is backing up her anger at you with anything that makes actual sense. I'd love for her to point out what, exactly, you did wrong?