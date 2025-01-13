'AITA for wearing a bikini on a family trip and refusing to buy another swimsuit when MIL rudely pointed it out??' + PHOTO

I 34F am married to my husband 33M and have a great marriage so far. This week we went to a trip with my husband’s family to Hawaii. The trip included his parents, his two brothers and their wives, his two sisters and their husbands and us both. My husband is the youngest and all of his siblings have kids ranging from 2 years to 12 years. We all paid for our own flight tickets and hotel rooms.
We arrived late last night, briefly caught up with everyone and went straight to be. The next day we had breakfast and went to the beach afterwards. I was wearing a sundress and a bikini underneath for when we went to the beach afterwards. A little background, I have a pretty average body type and have been wearing bikinis all my life. The ones I got for this trip were pretty standard ones with good coverage.
Think about a triangle bra type top and a cheeky bikini briefs bottoms. I’m not talking about a micro top and thongs that barely covers anything. I know what’s appropriate to wear for a family vacation.
Anyway, when the time came to go into the waters, I took off my sundress and went for a swim. I then helped my niece and nephews make sand castles. Overall everyone had a great time.
While going back to our rooms, my mother-in-law pulled me aside and told me how disrespectful and disgusting it is that I chose to wear a bikini for a family vacation which included toddlers and teenagers and not to mention other males.
She also singled me out by saying that out of all the other females of my age on the trip (husband’s two sisters and two sisters-in-law), how I was the only one who wore an inappropriate swimsuit while the other females wore a one piece swimsuit.
She said there was a Target right outside our hotel and I should buy some modest swimsuits suitable for the occasion. I politely declined and told her that while I appreciate her thoughts, the swimsuits I have are modest and won’t be needing more.
When I told this to my husband, he said he respects my choice of clothes and he didn’t feel my bikini was inappropriate. But he feels that I should get a few one piece swimsuits with more coverage just to keep the peace. I feel otherwise. AITA?
Edit : Since many of you asked what swimsuit I was wearing, I've added it in the comments
Edit 2: Thank you for all your support and responses. Let me clear out a few things that was pointed out in the comments.
My husband fully supports my choice of clothes and my opinions. The only reason he said to keep the peace is because this is the first time since COVID that the entire extended family is on a vacation together and we don't want to spoil it for everyone by making a scene with MIL. He did say he will step in to defend me if this is brought up again.
I told one of the sister-in-law who I am close with, about this incident and she said the same thing as most of you. There is nothing wrong with that bikini. She said the only reason she wears one piece swimsuits is because postpartum ruined her belly. If not, show would have worn a two piece suit too.
While many of you suggested to buy a skimpy revealing bikini to show my MIL what an inappropriate bikini truly is, I'm not going to do that. But some of the comments were hilarious. 😂
Here's what I am going to do, I'm gonna continue to wear bikinis on this vacation (I don't have anything else) and wear a cover up when I'm not in the water. And I will have a conversation with my mother-in-law about this topic ONLY IF SHE BRINGS UP THIS ISSUE AGAIN.
To all those who are wondering, this is the swimsuit wore.
Tempt Me Women Triangle Bikini Sets Halter Two Piece Swimsuit String Tie Side Bathing Suit https://a.co/d/hQhkwqM
Obviously NTA, your MIL is insane. A bikini is totally normal and acceptable beach attire. I’m 37 and it has never even occurred to me to wear a one-piece bathing suit. How long have you been married? I’m afraid this is probably just the beginning of untoward behavior from this woman.
Ok_Tank6436 (OP)
I’m married for like 4 years. I will say I have a civil relationship with my MIL. Not too bad but we are not super close. This is the first time she has criticized me.
I've literally never worn a one piece in my life. This woman is creepy. Why is she sexualising you to children.
I am 69 years old. I swim in a two piece suit three times a week. At the community gym no less!
NTA. Do not get a new bathing suit. Tell your husband to grow a spine. Tell him that you aren't going to get a new bathing suit to make his mother happy so the vacation wont be ruined. That you didnt pay for this trip to be insulted and disrespected by his mother. You aren't responsible for her feelings and if she ruins the family vacation with her antics, it's on her.
If other men in the family look at you, that's not your fault. To be honest, it has nothing to do with the kids or the other men there, this is all about her and her judgment and she doesn't get to tell you how to dress.
Info: Is your FIL a bit too friendly with younger women? Speaking from experience, this could be less about you and more about her insecurities and her husband's wandering eyes/lips. Even if he is, that would not make it your fault. There is nothing you could say that would change my verdict. NTA.
Ok_Tank6436 (OP)
I don’t thinks so. He’s a nice man. But I don’t know him enough to say whether what you said might be true or not.
NTA. I’d be asking why MIL finds your swimsuits disgusting. I bet you’re more covered up than the blokes are. What exactly is her concern for the toddlers, teenagers and males on the trip?
(I’d also be asking husband what else he’s going to expect you to cave on in the future in the interests of ‘keeping the peace’. And did he ask his mom to back down on this non-issue in order to ‘keep the peace’, or is that just something he expects of you?)