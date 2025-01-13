'AITA for wearing a bikini on a family trip and refusing to buy another swimsuit when MIL rudely pointed it out??' + PHOTO

She said there was a Target right outside our hotel and I should buy some modest swimsuits suitable for the occasion. I politely declined and told her that while I appreciate her thoughts, the swimsuits I have are modest and won’t be needing more.

When I told this to my husband, he said he respects my choice of clothes and he didn’t feel my bikini was inappropriate. But he feels that I should get a few one piece swimsuits with more coverage just to keep the peace. I feel otherwise. AITA?

Edit : Since many of you asked what swimsuit I was wearing, I've added it in the comments Edit 2: Thank you for all your support and responses. Let me clear out a few things that was pointed out in the comments.