'AITA for wearing a skirt that makes my BF feel uncomfortable?' UPDATED 2X

We went to therapy where he got told in his face that he was an abusive and controlling a$$hole and if he truly didnt see any of that he can be diagnosed since they thought it might be autism or high functioning aspergers.

It was bad. I cried a lot during therapy and tried to open up to her about the situations and not knowing to go on because he didnt mean it, right? When she was out of the room he called me a crybaby (again as a joke) Later that night he also told me he knew about all of my posts and that he could see etc everything. So most likely also this one. (Yeey)