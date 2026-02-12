'AITA for wearing headphones on an 8-hour flight after agreeing to sit next to an acquaintance?'

NTA so long as you can say directly "Oh, I'm not a talkative flyer. I'm going to get into the zone with a movie and doze off." Warning him ahead of time would be even better.

You will have to be curt, but a message that says "Hey, I know you switched seats and having to share an armrest with someone you know beats a stranger, but just so you know... I fly with headphones on. It's a meditative thing for me. I'm not going to be good company once we hit cruising altitude."