'AITA for wearing my MIL’s old wedding dress instead of my own mother's?'

NTA but maybe you didn’t handle situation in the most sensitive way. Your mom was probably thrilled that you wanted to wear her dress, and then when you chose someone else’s over hers, that probably felt like a major rejection to her. Even if that’s not how you meant to make her feel.

04243G wrote:

At the end of the day you should wear the dress you want to wear but I find your behavior to be pretty tactless and kind of tacky. I get your rich MIL has a dress you like more but your mom thought she was having a beautiful moment with you.