'AITA for wearing white to my cousin's wedding when it was in the dress code?' UPDATED

"AITAH for wearing white to my cousin's wedding when it was on the dress code?"

I've been listening to this podcast for a while and this seemed like the best place to talk about this, please help a girl out. A little background, I got invited to my cousin's wedding a few months ago. My cousin and I were super close when we were younger but drifted apart as time went by.

However, since we are family, I still snagged an invite to her beach wedding in the Hamptons. My cousin was marrying a rich man who had generational wealth and hung around the "snobby" crowd. I never really met her friends/bridesmaids, but they were very lively on all social media.

Here's where the problems started... As I mentioned this was a beach wedding and the invitation gave us a Pinterest board so we could feel the "vibe". The invitation clearly stated the attire was "Whites, blues, and natural hues".