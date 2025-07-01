Wedding bartender scolds bride's stepmom, 'AITA for saying something?'

I’m a bartender who works wedding events on weekends for extra income. Over the weekend, I worked a wedding event and the cocktail hour had just started (5pm). During cocktail hour, we only had the lounge bar and rooftop bar open. The main bar was closed but was going to open when dinner was served later on.
Anyways…I had to do some dishes behind the main bar and noticed a lady on the other side of the bar, reach over the bar top and grab a bottle of wine from our ice bucket. At first I thought maybe she just wanted to look at the label, but then she proceeded to twist off the cap and help herself.
I said “Ma’am, you cannot do that. Please ask a bartender to serve you at one of the open bars” her response was “well I just wanted some wine” and I said “that’s against our policy, you can’t just take alcohol from behind a bar.” I proceeded to take the wine bottle back and fill her glass.
And THEN she pulled the whole “well I am the stepmom of the bride” which I responded with “well then you should certainly know better then.” AND THEN she had the audacity to stay “well you don’t have to be a b about it."
I was so surprised and was shaking with adrenaline after the whole interaction. I just said “OK” and left the bar. I vented to another coworker which they told management and they all checked on me and made sure I was okay.
They also confronted the lady and said she is no longer to help herself to our alcohol and to only go through a bartender and that they had been having issues from the same lady the whole day. Am I the ahole for saying something and stopping her?
myzrgk said:
NTA. There's a thing called Responsible Service of Alcohol that venues must abide by. It's literally law. She can't be self serving.
Negative_Screen5049 said:
NTA. You did the right thing. She was the one who stole a bottle of wine. I'm 99% sure the bride would have been so pissed about it. Good for your coworkers and managers for checking on you and telling her off!
Donutsmell said:
NTA. Stepmom sucks and had been harassing your co-workers all day. Someone had to stop her.
Good_Prompt8608 said:
NTA. This is not the way someone should behave at a bar, regardless of how important you are basic courtesy still applies.
yesnomaybe123 said:
NTA. "Why don't you try behaving like a civilized person instead of trash."
beasttank212 said:
NTA. She pulled the stepmom card after breaking the rules. That's on her, not you.
PrancingPudu said:
NTA, you were doing your job! People can’t self-service or it opens the bartender (who is licensed and has been hired to responsibly serve alcohol) to liability. Glad your coworkers and management stood by you.
As someone who recently got married, I would have absolutely stood by you if my stepmom tried to b to me about the situation. Embarrassing behavior!