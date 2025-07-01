Wedding bartender scolds bride's stepmom, 'AITA for saying something?'

"AITA for telling the bride’s stepmom she can’t steal wine from behind the bar?"

I’m a bartender who works wedding events on weekends for extra income. Over the weekend, I worked a wedding event and the cocktail hour had just started (5pm). During cocktail hour, we only had the lounge bar and rooftop bar open. The main bar was closed but was going to open when dinner was served later on.

Anyways…I had to do some dishes behind the main bar and noticed a lady on the other side of the bar, reach over the bar top and grab a bottle of wine from our ice bucket. At first I thought maybe she just wanted to look at the label, but then she proceeded to twist off the cap and help herself.