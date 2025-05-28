'This is my wedding cake which apparently became lopsided and collapsed before I got to see it. Any idea as to why?' UPDATE and PICS

She put a lot of dowels including a center dowel rod and this has never happened to her cakes in her 10 years of experience including when she did summer wedding cakes in tents. Overall, while she was apologetic, she blamed the venue/florist/or whoever was near it for bumping into it.

I got closure from my venue as well who was...well...shocked by her response in blaming them and they are adamant nobody bumped into it. They offered refrigeration upon receiving the cake and the baker did agree with the venue's report that she said it was not necessary for her cake.

Overall it was such a crappy situation and I am bummed we never got our cake cutting moment (plus a $1000 cake that we planned for 6 months and never physically saw).