'AITA for "ruining" my friend's relationship by refusing to bake her wedding cake?' UPDATED

I received a message yesterday, acting like nothing happened, asking me to do the cakes again because I owed her. She said I’d be a useless friend if I didn’t. I declined and she chewed me out again saying things that were unnecessary and I’d rather not repeat. I’d had enough, this had already been stressful for me and I hated being dragged into it.

I messaged Adam sending him some screenshots asking if he’d please make her stop lashing out. She was hurting but I didn’t deserve the things said.