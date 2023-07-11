Wedding DJ refuses to skip song the bride hates, 'the rest of our songs were modern.'

Working a wedding isn't always the romantic and fun shift you'd imagine, sometimes it means getting screamed at by a bride who is 3 champagnes deep...

So, when a conflicted wedding DJ decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an angry bride and Elvis, people were dying for the details.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for playing a song the bride didn't like?

I'm 28M and I'm a DJ for various events. Proms, corporate events, even weddings, which this story happens to be about.

I meet with the bride and groom about 2 weeks ago to finalize the song list. I show them my usual wedding playlist and remove the songs they don't like or want off of it, add in some non-love songs that they like, the whole normal business.

Wedding took place this past Saturday. Reception happens and we're off with my wedding playlist, with some other songs thrown in that fit what the couple said their music tastes were.