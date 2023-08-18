Wedding guest 'disobeys' planner by letting daughter ditch the kids' table; AITA?

Being the older kid at the kids' table can be a far worse experience for children than having to endure a boring conversation at the adults' table...

So, when a conflicted parent decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not they were wrong to break the wedding planner's precious seating chart rules, people were ready to hear to juicy details.

AITA (Am I the As%hole) for disobeying a rule at a wedding?

My daughter and I recently went to a wedding for a distant relative who I don't know well. At the reception, my daughter was given a different table assignment from the rest of the family. It turned out to be a 'kids' table.

My relative might have thought that my daughter would have more fun over there, but my daughter was a lot older than the other kids and did not know any of them. The other kids were being kind of gross and annoying, so she asked to sit with the rest of our family.