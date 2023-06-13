Wedding guest exposes the truth about bride's cash bar, 'she made roughly $20,000.'

If I use my amount and average it out, she made roughly $20,000 on her wedding! That doesn't include the gifts people gave her!

I personally gave her a $200 check. I realize these number are speculation, but that's all I have to go on since she didn't give me an actual amount. She did say that the bar money covered a lot of the honeymoon.

I was seeing red, I got up from the table and told her that since she made so much money off of me, she could cover my dinner. Then I texted the bridal party group chat and told them what she told me. The chat blew up. I wasn't the only one that was pissed.