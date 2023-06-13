Wedding guest exposes the truth about bride's cash bar, 'she made roughly $20,000.'

Weddings are expensive and a 4-6 hour open bar isn't afforable for every couple getting married. Of course, nobody is usually excited about purchasing every single one of their overpriced, watered-down mojitos after dropping some serious cash on a set of plates off the registry, travel, and a hotel room.
So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a bride who decided to let her bar subsidize the honeymoon, people were dying for the details.
I (40sF) have a friend (40sF) who recently got married, I am close enough to her to have been in her wedding. When we were planning her wedding with her, she kept mentioning how she was on a budget.
Thankfully she has connections and was able to put together an amazing dream wedding within her budget. With a guest list of about 200 people, they invited 300 but 200 RSVP'd yes.
Her venue was a gift from her uncle who owns a wedding venue in New England. Her catering was gifted to her from a friend who owns an amazing restaurant. Her flowers were a gift from her aunt who is a florist.
Their rings were heavily discounted from a friend who works for a jewelry company and let her use their discount, so they paid cost. Her DJ and photographer were also gifts, as one of the members of the wedding party has a family event entertainment business.
I guess what I'm trying to convey is that a lot of her wedding was gifted to her. Her largest expenses with the wedding were her dress and their rings. No shade, the wedding was amazing, she looked stunning, and everyone had a fantastic time.
At the wedding itself, there was a cash bar. The bride and groom aren't big drinkers, so I can totally get why they wouldn't want to fund anyone else's total buzz on their dime, especially when they were trying so hard to save for their honeymoon.
After their wedding they had saved enough to be able to honeymoon for a month in Italy. Roughly two months after their wedding, she and I got together for dinner.
She showed me pictures from her honeymoon, and they were gorgeous! I told her again how happy I was for her, them, and we ordered. About halfway through dinner she dropped a bomb on me, and I was absolutely stunned, actually I was pissed.
She told me that a family member of hers owns a liquor store and gifted all the alcohol for her wedding to them, all she had to do was find someone to be the bartender. She asked one of the event bartenders at her uncle's venue if they wanted to make some extra cash.
She offered them 20 an hour plus tips and then told all of her guests that the bar was cash, and they used that money towards their honeymoon fund. Her reception lasted roughly 4 hours.
I went up to bar a few times, and because she set the prices as standard, I probably spent about $100 on four or five drinks plus tips. With 200 guests, some were drinking more, some were drinking less.
If I use my amount and average it out, she made roughly $20,000 on her wedding! That doesn't include the gifts people gave her!
I personally gave her a $200 check. I realize these number are speculation, but that's all I have to go on since she didn't give me an actual amount. She did say that the bar money covered a lot of the honeymoon.
I was seeing red, I got up from the table and told her that since she made so much money off of me, she could cover my dinner. Then I texted the bridal party group chat and told them what she told me. The chat blew up. I wasn't the only one that was pissed.
This is where I think I might be TAH. I didn't have to tell everyone else what she said, and I didn't have to walk out of dinner. AH or not, I know that I probably can't look past this and will not continue this friendship, but I also don't know if I should try to mitigate the fall out with the rest of the friend group because it wasn't my information to share. So please tell me AITAH?
Edit: How does she have so many connections? Both families are successful. If this had been her first wedding her parents would have paid for the whole thing as a gift, although they would have also used the same connections to price it down.
What did she do as I left the restaurant? She followed me to the door trying to explain, I was so upset that I just kept telling her that I didn't want to hear what she had to say. She couldn't leave with me because like I said, I left her with the bill.
Was the family member who donated the liquor ok with her charging? I don't have the answer to this. Like I said I didn't listen to her explanation so maybe they were and maybe they weren't. Your guess is as good as mine.
I think I received a lot of great insight, even from those calling me TAH. I need space from our friendship, but I don't know that it is completely over. Thank you again.
Fast_Fee517 said:
NTA. So many people contributed services and things for the wedding, but then she charged premium prices for a cash bar. Not cool on her part.
katergator717 said:
NTA. She lied to, manipulated, and cheated the people she was supposedly closest to in her life. Who wouldn't be pissed? The very fact that she kept secret means she knows she did wrong. If telling the truth makes a person look bad, then the truth is that they are/did bad.
hardgumy said:
NTA: This 'friend' of yours is pretty much manipulating everybody at the wedding into paying for her honeymoon (when many of already you spent pretty big sums of money on gifts for the scum), quite selfishly.
JCBashBash said:
NTA, it's the deception and the way she used everyone that burns the most. I don't think you should mitigate any of this, because you getting in the middle is you trying to shut down other people having their emotions. If other people are also angry about being deceived by her, they have a right to be angry about that.
It was information that affected all of you, that absolutely was appropriate information for you to spread. It's gross that she had so many people pay to come to her wedding, fond her wedding, and then she still found a way to turn you all into piggy banks. That sucks.
Liu1845 said:
Not your information to share? She bragged to you how she scammed her and hubby's friends and families out of additional cash to use for her honeymoon. This after they spent money to come to the wedding and for gifts for the couple.
The wedding party had even more expenses. She didn't pay for the venue, flowers, or food. Now she says the booze she charged everyone for was gifted to them also.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this bride was 100% wrong to profit off of her donated bar in order to pay for her lavish honeymoon and she deserves to be called out. Better luck next time, everyone!