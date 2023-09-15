Wedding guest gets called out for refusing bouquet toss for 'feminist reasons.' AITA?

ColdButCool33 said:

NTA. You are absolutely not required to take part in something that makes you uncomfortable regardless of what it is. You have previously stated your beliefs on traditional expectations regarding women and marriage etc.

It was certainly no big deal to skip it and you even were going to the bathroom so it's not like you were staring defiantly at and judging the other women. No one would have even noticed you were gone but when the MOH runs over to make a big deal out of it everyone noticed then which made her look bad, not you. Is she in charge of wrangling the guests to make sure they all participate?