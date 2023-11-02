Sibling-of-the-groom who lost 190 pounds posts photo to social media that the bride isn't in. AITA?

"AITA for posting a photo the bride’s not in to social media?"

My older brother got married to his girlfriend of 8 years two weeks. (He’s 39, She’s 37.) She and I have always had a strained relationship. I think she’s bossy and entitled and I’ve never loved the way she talks to our parents specifically, But, brother’s happy so, I did everything in my power to help make their day beautiful.

I designed all of their invitations, signage, and labels for 400 wedding favors I helped my mom with. I didn’t charge them anything for my skills, time or services because, I’m the groom’s sister.

One of my close friends was the photographer, which got the couple a pretty significant deal on photos. That’s where the drama starts! Yesterday, my photographer friend sent me a photo of just the four of us siblings.