Wedding guest tells cranky friend to 'suck it up' about dry bar and vegetarian menu. AITA?

I told him that he was okay with it when the invitation was made and he can either suck it up and enjoy the wedding (it's not like the food was bad or anything,the food was great) or leave, which made him cranky for the entire trip.

When we returned, he told me that it was rude of me to tell him to suck it up and he was forced to get through a dry wedding for a week. I told him that if he was miffed about alcohol and meat amidst all that grand festivities that basically made the wedding a free vacation. There is some serious issue with him and he is acting very ungrateful. AITA for saying that?

