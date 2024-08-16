Wedding officiant has AI write best friend's ceremony speech, partner tells her 'it's disingenuous.' AITA?

"AITA For telling my girlfriend it felt weird that she made AI write her ceremony speech?"

My girlfriend is officiating her best friends wedding this weekend. She is 35 and has been best friends with the bride to be since they were 2. She was reading what she had for the ceremony to me last night and I said that it sounded great.

She replied and said "well I had Chat GPT write it." I replied and asked if it wrote the whole thing and she said "more or less, yes." I then said that it made me feel kinda weird in my stomach that she would have AI write the ceremony for her longest and dearest best friend.