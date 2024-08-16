Wedding officiant has AI write best friend's ceremony speech, partner tells her 'it's disingenuous.' AITA?

My girlfriend is officiating her best friends wedding this weekend. She is 35 and has been best friends with the bride to be since they were 2. She was reading what she had for the ceremony to me last night and I said that it sounded great.
She replied and said "well I had Chat GPT write it." I replied and asked if it wrote the whole thing and she said "more or less, yes." I then said that it made me feel kinda weird in my stomach that she would have AI write the ceremony for her longest and dearest best friend.
I said that to me, it seemed a little disingenuous since she they have been best friends their entire lives, and she is an amazing writer who could wrote something of equal or greater caliber to what AI wrote. To wrote something from her heart that reflected what this life event meant to her best friend.
I said I couldn't really explain why I felt that way, but that it made me feel weird in my gut. She got pretty upset about it and said that I was calling her lazy and that I said she was an immoral person. She cried a lot and said I made her feel like a POS, which made me feel like a POS.
I apologized a lot and said I didn't mean for her to feel that way. I said that I felt that it was important in a relationship to voice concerns if we felt weird about something. I still feel like a d. AITA?
Street-Length9871 said:
NTA - and her reaction is why I say that. You just said how you felt about it and she filled in the blanks about how she felt about it. I mean nothing wrong with either opinion in my opinion but her reaction was that of guilty feelings rather than her defending her decision and giving you valid reasons why she did it via AI.
The_T0me said:
Having a bot help her write the speech? Nothing wrong with that. Having the bot write the entire speech? Ewwww. It would be just as gross if she had a human assistant do it for her. Hopefully she at least gave it key points to include or something.
And really, who cares what you think, it's not about you, but can you imagine how hurt the friend would be if they found out it was entirely a Chat-GPT product? That would be my way of framing it to her.
Would she be comfortable telling her friend that's what she did? I bet she wouldn't. It's possible there might have been a more delicate way to break that to her, but NTA.
usuallyherdragon said:
NTA, you managed to explain pretty well how you felt without telling your gf that she "cheated" or was "lazy," and it's not your fault she understood it that way. I get why you'd feel that way: her best friend was asking her, not a text predictive robot.
But if she has trouble writing and wasn't just trying to save time, and that the finished speech is personal enough, it's just using a tool in the end. Are there personal touches in it?
Large-Historian4460 said:
NTA she could write a speech well from what you've said but even then it seems like she's too lazy to actually put in the effort for her closest friend. if her feelings were hurt that easily wonder what the best friend would feel when she found out about this?
yagoodpalhazza said:
NTA. She put zero effort into the task, she deserves to be made to feel like a jerk. If everybody else at the baking contest made their own bread, you should be called a mug for bringing in wonder loaf.
GRidgeflyover said:
This year NTA. That's time limited though, because I'm pretty sure in 5 years AI speeches will be as common as Ghosting and in 10 years it will be as accepted breaking up by text.