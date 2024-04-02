'AITA for making a big deal about being excluded from my brother's wedding photos?'

My brother did this really sweet dance with his wife's youngest sister who was 14/15 I think (I'm 16 for reference) and that was like a major highlighted thing but he didn't dance with me at all and neither did my other brothers.

Two or three months after the wedding it still bothered me and then we went to my brother's house and I saw that I wasn't visible in the bigger wedding photo. Like you would not realize I was there at all.

That really upset me and I told my parents after that I didn't want to go back to the house anymore. I got kinda upset and the whole wedding and then the photo in his house overwhelmed me and I started crying.