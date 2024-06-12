Wedding planner uses couple's destination photos for online marketing without permission. 'We contacted her.' AITA?

When we confronted Catherine with our concerns, she became defensive, telling us that our guests were asking too many questions and had been requesting quote revisions over and over. We were then forced to ask our guests to send us communication they had with her so that we could assist them further.

Despite the unpleasant planning process, the wedding turned out wonderful, and our guests had a great time. However, we couldn’t forget the stress and issues leading up to the wedding, so when the dust settled, and Catherine asked us to write a "5-star review," we felt she didn’t deserve it as it would be a lie, and decided not to leave any review at all.