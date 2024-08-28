'AITA if I don't want to go to my friend's wedding since there's a big catch?' UPDATED 3X

They told the mother of the bride and the bride that they were wrong to want to exclude me because I might or might not need a wheelchair and would have oxygen on my face. I could remove the oxygen for photos, they told her. So, the mother of the bride sent me a message saying .... and I quote,

"Well, if you're going to be butthurt about the aesthetic we want to achieve and try to turn other guests against us then you can f*cking come and sit in a pew. But not in photos. And we'll try to get the videographer to do edits to the wedding vid, too. But I won't forget how you made this difficult for us." I replied, "How did I make it difficult other than existing?"