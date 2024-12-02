'AITA if I book my wedding venue despite my brother claiming the same date for his wedding?'

Y'all should be able to have a convo about possible events years in future without having it go to insults and needing a mediator, but clearly y'all can not so its a lost to me why y'all are even having these convos with each other. Its like your giving him pre-notice on when to ruin things. First one to do a save the date which shouldn't happen till someone puts deposit down on a venue.

OP responded:

Yep, I think I have a history of backing down from conflict with my brother and I'm sick of doing that so I think it's best if I just keep doing what I'm doing and he can deal with it. My friends have encouraged me not to tell him any details about it until completely necessary so, as you pointed out, I'm not giving him pre-notice to ruin anything for me.