Bride tells stepdad; 'No, you DON'T have a special role in my wedding.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my current stepdad he doesn't have a special role in my wedding?"

My current stepdad has been in my (27f) life since I was 10. This is when my mom married him. I never knew my bio father. But the man I call my dad was my first stepdad technically.

He actually adopted me when I was 5. We met when I was only 6 months old and he died when I was 8. And to me he has always been my dad. Not the bio who didn't want to raise me and not my current stepdad.

This was always a point of contention with my current stepdad. He wanted me to accept him as the new dad in my life and the fact dad wasn't my bio dad was the biggest reason why he felt like it should be no big deal.