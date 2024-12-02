'AITA for not welcoming my MIL and 10 other guest unannounced for Thanksgiving?' UPDATED

Edit for clarification: I thought about a hotel but logistically it’s easier for me to manage the kids plans/activities for the weekend from home. I love hosting usually, but I have made a point to not do anything out of my way esp after they decided to stay. I’ve been trying to handle the situation without getting nasty particularly because it’s my MIL.

I know myself well enough to know that emotion will become the driver and I will say things that can’t be taken back. There are also a lot of kids and my kids in the home and I know from past experience, my MIL is not capable of handling things like adults without making a spectacle. As much as I want to lash out, I don’t want them to have a negative experience.