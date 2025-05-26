Well-off couple's wedding offends family, 'we made them feel cheap.' AITA?

"Relatives offended because our wedding made them feel 'cheap?'"

Just got give some context, my wife and I are very fortunate to both make 6-figures. We had also lived together for a year before our engagement and wedding, so we already had all the household stuff we needed, and didn't really feel like we want to ask for more.

So for our wedding, we purposely didn't have a registry, and in our invitation, we specifically said "gifts are not required, your presence is the greatest present." We did so also to minimize the expenses for our guest, hoping as many of our friends and family would come and celebrate with us as possible.