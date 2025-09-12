'WIBTA if I cut off my MIL because of her favoritism and for ignoring/insulting my son?' UPDATED

My husband and I did talk about all of this quite a bit after the original summer trip, and I remember that in one slightly heated conversation, he said something to the effect of, "We can't keep our children away from everyone in life who will say something to hurt or disappoint them." I responded with, "Yeah, but MIL should be one of the people in his life loving and building Isaac up, not tearing him down."

The conversation didn't go much further after that, but I do remember one other comment I made, which was something to the effect of, "Well, if MIL wants to make herself the bad guy in her grandson's story, I guess that's on her, and I won't be protecting her image to him because she's 'family.'"