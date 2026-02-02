My little sister is getting married, and I can't stand the man she intends to subject us to for the next 6 months or so (that's generous). My sister is 25, her fiancé is 26, and on the awful scale, he comes in at a whopping: thunder-awful.
This freaking guy has no business being at large in any community anywhere, anytime there could be a woman present. He has backwards opinions about women and women's rights and, my sister (whom, I thought was really intelligent) seems oblivious to it.
Or, even worse, just going along with it because he's semi-attractive and has a decent job (that's speculation, but I genuinely cannot find a single redeeming quality in this POS).
Here's a couple of examples:
My sister loves to travel. She planned a trip with her best gal-pal to Greece because he's afraid to fly. He found out. Got mad that she'd take a trip with someone that's not him. She reminded him that he's afraid of flying.
He told her that if she loved him, she'd cancel the trip (that she'd already paid for) and stay home with him. She called me to tell me that she was upset, and I told her to tell him to get lost and go on the trip anyway. She cancelled the trip instead.
My sister loves her job and her boss (unheard of), and after they're married, she wants to go back to school to get her PHD because her company will pay for it. That's great! Any loving partner would celebrate that as win for them and their future family. Right? Wrong.
He said that when they're married her focus should be him and the kids. And she agreed to stay home for a little while but said that she'd like to go back to work and eventually school. He told her that if that's what she wants, then she's not going to be a good mother or the type of mother he wants for his children. I told her to tell him to get lost. She said they "put a pin in it".
My sister is beautiful and she's always been confident in her looks. But since dating him, she's become super self-conscious. Nothing she does is good enough for him. She's always asking, "Do you think (fiancé) will like this?" Or saying stuff like, "I don't think he'd like me wearing this or doing that or talking about whatever." And I'm like, forget that guy, what do you want?
That's just a handful of examples. And I had been pretty good about biting my tongue around him for my sister's benefit and in the interest of not causing a scene. But, my god, if I didn't have a hell of a time ripping this guy a new AH yesterday.
It was delicious. Some of my best work, and I shouldn't be proud--as I'm an adult and I know there was a better way to handle it. But here's the gist:
He said to my sister something to the effect of, "I thought WE decided you weren't wearing that dress anymore because it makes you look like a street walker."
My sister didn't respond, but she saw me see the interaction and begged me with her eyes not to intervene. But, alas, I couldn't...I could not...so I did not.
And I said, "Oh, HELL NO, I know I did not just hear you telling my sister what she can and cannot wear."
He was taken aback. Because, you know, how dare a woman speak to a man in such a manner. His poor poor delicate little man-soul couldn't handle it. But he doubled down, and said, "This is between me and my fiancé, mind your own business."
And I let go the freaking flood gates on this witch...I verbally castrated this guy. I don't even remember it all. I must've blacked out. I only recall the very end when I said something like, "I swear to the gods, if I ever hear you say some dumb misogynistic stuff like that to my sister again, I will tear your sack from your body and shove it so far down your throat that your ancestors spit blood."
I may have also insulted his v-neck, called his tribal tattoo the symbol for douche, and said his mother left him because she'd had a vision of what an embarrassment he'd become as an adult with free-will.
He walked away and pouted for the rest of the day. My sister called me later and said that I shouldn't have made a scene, that I took it too far, that I really upset him, and should apologize. I told her I would apologize to him, when he apologized to her for demanding she give up her aspirations and happiness for his benefit.
Ask your sister why she wants to marry a man who doesn’t support her ambition? Ask her why she wants to marry a misogynistic troll? Ask her if she feels supported by him? Ask her if she feels respected in this relationship?
NTA. Sister needs to wake up, he will trap her. She will not be staying home for a little while... once she has no job and has birthed his kids it will be much, much harder to get out, and she will never be free of him if they share kids.
NTA. You are seeing the red flags your sister is choosing to ignore. She's not oblivious, she is likely minimizing the controlling behavior because she's already invested and he's semi-attractive and has a decent job.
The real issue isn't his general backwards opinions, but that the examples you cite show massive controlling and ownership issues (prohibiting travel with a friend due to his insecurity).
You didn't go off on him for no reason; you hit the emergency brake on a speeding truck headed toward your sisters future misery. Your pride is justified. If hes already isolating her from basic friends trips, imagine what marriage will look like. Keep standing firm.
Hi…me again. I have an update (not yet sure how to link--trying to figure that out). But, first, thank you for all your comments. You guys are FUNNY! Yes. I loved all the references (the Snatch reference had me rolling), and I now realize that my husband and I really need a hobby that’s not TV. Holy. Moley.
Anyway, whoever posted that quiz, I want you to know: you the real MVP. It worked wonders. I wish you nothing but happiness and prosperity for the remainder of your time on this earth. I just came to vent and genuinely didn’t expect anything constructive to come out of it.
So, I felt obligated to let you all know what transpired, and then I will happily forget this login and password forever. And, no, I’m not AI. If the term “thunder-awful” is in AI’s vernacular, I’m happy to let it take over… In fact, I’d argue that humanity’s work here is completely done. Just sayin’.
Any who, my family are very close. We have breakfast together pretty much every Sunday. My mom calls it church, and she demanded that no children be present for this week’s "service".
Last time she demanded that, we were taking away grandpa’s car keys so he couldn’t forget to put it in park and allow it to casually drift into his neighbor’s tulips again. He cried. So, I had a feeling mom was gearing up for an aggressive discussion with sister’s fiancé.
Mom made cinnamon rolls (A curiously ball-adjacent dish, that I, regrettably, did not have the opportunity to throw at anyone). And Satan knows that cinnamon rolls are best served with a side of, “Girl, I’m not telling you what to do. But, if you know what’s best for you, you’ll do what I’m sayin'.”
I got there early to get a feel for the temperature of the impending discussion. To give you an idea, here are a handful of the paraphrased thoughts mom and dad were muttering at one another (please know, my family are all very sarcastic and speak hyperbolically most of the time, and there’s no actual malicious intent behind these statements—don’t come for them):
Dad: “Is she too old for a spanking?”
Mom: “I don’t know, but our bedroom door locks from the outside. We could keep her in there until she comes to her senses.”
Dad: “I could dress like a lady of the night. That would really stress him out.”
Mom: “Let’s just regularly drop into the conversation that she has always been smarter and more successful than him, and she will continue to be those things when he’s gone…because he is nothing more than a lapse in her historically good judgement.”
Dad: “She really can’t expect me to deliver her to this ass-hat on her wedding day? Seriously. I’m going to ask her that in front of him.”
Mom: “You will have to hurdle my dead body. No one from this family is allowed at that wedding. And that includes the bride.”
So, they had clearly been discussing and planning for a while. Anyway, my sister arrived…alone. My dad’s response, you ask? “Ah, I see you got the ‘no children’ memo.”
My sister’s reaction? Well, she started sobbing. Apparently, they got into a fight (Not a physical one. Luckily, he’s not that particular brand of AH). He wound up insulting our beautiful cherub of a mother, my father, and me (naturally).
So, my sister finally sacked-up and told him to get out of her house (yes, it is her house, that she owned prior to dating him). And, I was like, “My baby’s a genius!” Problem solved. Wrong.
She then went on to say that she was thinking about calling him because she felt bad about how she ended it. When the resounding chorus of “boos” didn’t deter the thought, I turned to Reddit. And, Reddit, this is where you sunk a three-pointer with only seconds left in the fourth.
Before she had a chance to continue down the wrong side of the IQ curve, I showed her your comments. I had her take the quiz. I kid you not, not even 5 questions in, she had to stop because she finally realized what we have all been desperately trying to tell her from the start: HE’S A THUNDER-AWFUL!!
She cried again, and even said that her therapist had started asking her similar questions over the past couple of months, but she had just chalked it up to “the one-sided-ness of the therapy setting” (whatever that means).
My mom and I gently informed her that her therapist was likely picking up on his questionable behavior too, and we encouraged her to discuss it further with him (and us—if she so chose to).
Our brother arrived late, but after getting caught up, all he said was, “I’m happy to help you pack his stuff and drag it to the curb.” So, that’s what my brother, my dad, and my sister are doing right now.
They are also changing locks, codes, passwords, and anything else that might give him access to her/her property in any capacity. My dad does not mess around with safety, and already texted ex-fiancé and told him when he would be permitted to come collect his things, and that he would be speaking solely with him going forward.
Ex-fiancé is definitely pissed but doesn’t have the stones to mess with our very scary looking father. So, he has agreed to cut communication with my sister entirely. And, my brother, who is a paramedic/firefighter, is friendly with a lot of cops.
So, he made sure to casually mention that as well. Thank you again for the constructive feedback! It genuinely made a huge difference, and helped us make sure we could help my sister to see the light and ensure her safety throughout the process.
Your mom and dad are funny "ah I see you got the no children memo" 🤣
It's always nice to read things like this. That a bunch of strangers can ban together on the internet and do some good for deserving people. It restores a little more of my faith in humanity. 🥹
Wow, I'm glad it all worked out. Your sister needs to work on self respect so she doesn't allow this to happen again.
Jesus imagine being so entitled to someone else’s lunch that they literally have to lock it up to keep it away from you. I don’t care if she says he was charming, I would not want to work with someone like that.