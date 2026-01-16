'What do I do or tell my boyfriend about my inheritance?'

"What do I 24F do and/or tell my boyfriend 24M about my inheritance?"

I inherited almost 375,000 from my Nana (my mother's aunt who raised her). Up until today my entire family was under the impression that there was no will as that is what we’ve been told this whole time by the executor.

After getting some mail this week, we (me and my sister) thought that without a will my mother’s birth mother (Nana’s sister) would try to contest to get the money. We now know that my Nana got a fully notarized will in February 2023 stating very clearly that her entire estate ($750,000) was to go to me and my sibling ONLY. Overnight my entire life has been changed.

My boyfriend (24M) and I (24F) are in bad bad home life situations (mine is non-physical and financial manipulation, while his is unlivable conditions and poverty.) with the family members we live with.