'AITA for what I said to my pregnant sister during an argument?'

Like permanently. She said she needs it more than me because she has kids and I don’t, and that public transport is fine for someone like me. I said no. Calmly at first. Then she started saying stuff like I don’t understand real responsibility and that if anything happens to her baby because she can’t get around that’s on me.

That really messed with my head. She kept crying and saying family wouldn’t do this to her. Then my parents called. Apparently she called them right after. They said I should help since I’m financially stable and I can always get another car later. My mom literally said I only go to work and back so what do I even need it for. I snapped. I know I did.