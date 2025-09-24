'AITA for what I said to my stepsister after she read my private journals?' UPDATED

So you have to take more care of keeping her out, as per his instructions. Focus on school, try to get a scholarship to a college far, far away. NTA.

Cocoalmondsrock wrote:

NTA. Your dad failed you big time. No reason to apologize to the little brat. She hasn't apologized to you. I don't even think your words were harsh. Believe me, I could come up with a lot more harsh and pointed. Just stay silent. Live in your room. Focus hard on school. Make plans for how to get out when you're 18. Do you have a job?