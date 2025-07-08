'WIBTA if I canceled my husband's birthday out of annoyance with my SIL?'

bellabelleell writes:
His birthday was last month. His family is obsessed with celebrating birthdays, even though we are all over 30 years old. That’s fine, but you can understand how hard it is to get 10 or more family and friends together for every single birthday when everyone has different work schedules.
When his birthday was approaching, I hadn’t heard anything about plans, but I knew his sister had bought him tons of gifts. So I stepped up and sent out an invite for something my husband actually wanted to do: a barbecue at the beach. It was free, relaxing, and a great chance to enjoy the beautiful weather.
His sister responded, disappointed, and said that she and her family would prefer dinner at a restaurant because they wanted to be indoors with air conditioning. My first thought was that, if you are invited to an event you can’t or don’t want to attend, asking the host to cancel or change the plans entirely is pretty rude.
In an effort to stand our ground, we let them know we were going ahead with the barbecue, but if they wanted to plan a separate birthday dinner, they were welcome to. So, his sister chose this upcoming weekend for a family-style dinner at a nearby restaurant.
Great. We adjusted our schedules to accommodate. As the day approached, my husband reached out to ask what the actual plans were. It turned out she hadn’t done anything. No invites, no reservations, and she hadn’t even looked at the menu to figure out how much it would cost.
The family meals at the restaurant cost $120 each and feed four people. That would cover her family alone. With the rest of us included, we’d need at least two meals to feed everyone. When we talked this over with her, she realized that splitting the cost would still come out to more than $30 per person. That’s when she admitted that they had just paid their bills and couldn’t afford it. No worries. Sorry it didn’t work out.
Except now, she’s asking us to plan something else that’s less expensive, because she’s out of ideas. “Can we have the party at your place?” So I get to buy all the food and stress about prepping the apartment to host on short notice? “Wish we could, but our house is a mess while we’re reorganizing.” She’s currently waiting for us to think of another option.
Considering that: We already hosted a birthday party that she didn’t want to go to. Her poor planning would have ended with us footing a $200+ bill. She’s made a series of inconsiderate requests. My husband and I are ready to cancel entirely. Knowing this would break her heart, WIBTA?
Nystagmoid says:
NTA but you don’t need to ‘cancel’ anything because nothing is actually planned. Just let the idea fizzle out.
PAGirl72 says:
Seems strange she wants a party for her brother when he already had one. Seems more about her than him. Tell her “maybe next year” and don’t stress about it. She chose not to come to the beach party, not your problem.
keesouth says:
NTA. You already had his birthday party so there is nothing to cancel. Whatever his sister wants to do is on her. She's somehow made his birthday about her and you don't need to feed into that.
lostalldoubt86 says:
NTA- She had the chance to attend a party and declined. The restaurant was her chance to do her own thing. That was two chances.