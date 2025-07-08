'WIBTA if I canceled my husband's birthday out of annoyance with my SIL?'

In an effort to stand our ground, we let them know we were going ahead with the barbecue, but if they wanted to plan a separate birthday dinner, they were welcome to. So, his sister chose this upcoming weekend for a family-style dinner at a nearby restaurant.

Great. We adjusted our schedules to accommodate. As the day approached, my husband reached out to ask what the actual plans were. It turned out she hadn’t done anything. No invites, no reservations, and she hadn’t even looked at the menu to figure out how much it would cost.