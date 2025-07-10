'WIBTA if I let my wife forget my birthday and held it against her?' UPDATED

gottahavemysay says:

No you wouldn't ... but what are you going to do if she doesn't remember? Are you going to remind her tomorrow? Or next week? Or next time you have a fight? Think about the repercussions how you will feel if she doesn't remember...

Single_Employment_98 says:

This is very unfortunate. I do not believe you are the AH in this scenario. I encourage you to not treat this as some test or "gotcha" moment with your wife. If she does not acknowledge your birthday, it's time for a serious conversation. And if that's not possible, perhaps some counseling to make her not just hear you, but really listen.

OP posted an update a day later.