'What are my next steps after I caught my wife in a compromising position with my friend?' UPDATED

When I got there, I saw my wife with her back against a wall laughing, with my friend leaning over her, his mouth maybe kissing her neck or really close to it. They were both pretty drunk. I immediately screamed wtf is going on. They jumped apart looking shocked to see me, and my wife kept saying she could explain etc.

It was like out of a sh#$ty lifetime movie. We were all talking over each other, and then I started heading to the car, grabbing my kids on the way. I was about to leave her, but she climbed in the passenger seat anyway. I wasn’t going to kick her out of the car with our kids in the back so we drove home in silence. When we got home, my wife started crying.