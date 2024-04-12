'When I was 10 I met a strange boy who appeared from nowhere, we got close. Then he disappeared.' UPDATED 7X

Richie was super polite and sweet to everyone while he was at my house. After supper I took him upstairs to my room and we played on my Nintendo 64 together. He had never seen one before and was super amazed by it. At the time I thought he had never seen one before and was super amazed by it. At the time I thought he had never seen one because they were so old, this was 2010.

But my family was poor and that's all I had. It started to get dark, and I asked him if he wanted to sleep over, he was really excited by that and said yeah. I checked with my parents, but I knew they wouldn't mind because they were both super dr*nk. So, we continued playing on N64 until it was super late.