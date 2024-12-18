"AITA for calling someone out of their white-elephant gift, that was significantly under the spending criteria?"

A social group that I'm a part of held a white-elephant gift exchange last night. Participation was by absolutely no means mandatory or even expected. The event was divided up between two pricing tiers; under $25 - $50 and $75 - $100.]

The majority of members went with the less expensive tier for obvious reasons, and there's absolutely no stigmata within our circle for doing so. In fact only 9 out of our nearly forty members chose the more expensive tier, myself included.

Well I was picked to go 3rd and I selected a gift that was wrapped quite beautifully, thinking that was a good sign, but I was disappointed to discover the gift was a hot chocolate set that certainly wouldn't have met the criteria of the lower range, let alone the one we were participating in.