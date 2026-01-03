'AITA if I tell someone the truth about why I wasn't invited to a friend's wedding years ago?'

"AITA for considering telling someone the truth years later after being cut out of a friend’s wedding?"

Five years ago, I lived with my best friend (call him John). We threw a small New Year’s party with close friends. His girlfriend invited a few friends from out of town, including a woman who brought her boyfriend. The boyfriend got extremely drunk and aggressive, so John’s girlfriend and I took him back to her apartment and put him to bed, then returned to the party.

Later that night, after John and his girlfriend went to bed, the woman and I slept together. The next day, everyone hung out again. I later learned she told her boyfriend she “kissed me while drunk,” but every time we were alone that day she continued flirting and touching me, then would go back to him. Nothing ever came of it. I forgot about it and moved on.