'AITA if I tell someone the truth about why I wasn't invited to a friend's wedding years ago?'

Five years ago, I lived with my best friend (call him John). We threw a small New Year’s party with close friends. His girlfriend invited a few friends from out of town, including a woman who brought her boyfriend. The boyfriend got extremely drunk and aggressive, so John’s girlfriend and I took him back to her apartment and put him to bed, then returned to the party.
Later that night, after John and his girlfriend went to bed, the woman and I slept together. The next day, everyone hung out again. I later learned she told her boyfriend she “kissed me while drunk,” but every time we were alone that day she continued flirting and touching me, then would go back to him. Nothing ever came of it. I forgot about it and moved on.
Fast forward to recently: John and his girlfriend are now engaged. At a group dinner, his fiancée interrupted a conversation I was having, told a long unrelated story, and when I tried to resume my conversation afterward, she became hostile. Later that night, she berated me loudly at a bar for 15 minutes. I walked away. I texted her afterward trying to smooth things over—no response.
A week before their engagement party, John told me I was uninvited because of how his fiancée felt. I texted John explaining how hurt I was, that I considered him a brother. No response.
Months later, a mutual friend told me the real reason I was uninvited from everything (including the wedding) was that his fiancée was worried I might tell her friend’s boyfriend what really happened years ago, so she used the dinner argument as justification.
I never intended to say anything and had long since moved on. But now, after being quietly cut out of my best friend’s life without a conversation, I’m considering telling the boyfriend the truth. AITA if I do?
Beth21286 said:
John isn't a good friend and you're well rid of his new wife. She obviously plays silly games too. Don't make a big deal of it but certainly don't lie or cover their nonsense. Tbh you slept with someone you knew was in a relationship so you're all as bad as each other.
Vyckerz said:
ESH - You suck for sleeping with a woman who was in a relationship. John and the GF suck for cutting you out because you "might" do something and using a BS argument to cover their shitty behavior. They could have just had a conversation with you. They also seem ok with hiding the fact the fiancée is fine with her friend cheating and willing to cover it up by shitting on you.
Aggravating_Page_531 said:
ESH. You've slept with a woman in a relationship. Your best friend and his fiancé pretended that you were good friends for years and now they just don't care about you enough to talk about it. Whatever you do doesn't matter. You've lost your friend anyway.
WinEquivalent4069 said:
ESH. She cheated on her boyfriend. You got with a woman you knew was in a relationship. Friend's wife sucks for blaming you for the cheating while backing up her friend in a cover up. You former friend sucks fir backing up his wife's BS cover up. Go ahead and tell the boyfriend if you want since this friendship is over but are you ready to deal with any future fallout?