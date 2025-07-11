'WIBTA if I tell my sister-in-law I prefer to look after my own kids, not hers?'

Salty-Initiative-242 said:

Fickle-Cabinet3956 said:

NTA. People like that get very comfortable allowing others to do for them and then it becomes an expectation and a bad habit down the line. Little things start to become very big things with entitled behavior.

It would be one thing if she reciprocated that energy when it came to your children, but clearly that's not the issue. I would've said "no sorry, I'm actually getting ready to eat." I might have told the BIL, "hey, your wife needs you to go grab the sippy cup" or not said anything at all and went and ate. Nip that behavior in the bud now, so they can actually parent their children even when they around other people.