'WIBTA if I asked my best friend’s BF to delay his proposal?' 'I didn't sign up to be a background extra.' MINI UPDATE

And if he comes the second night you’re there then he’s basically taking over your entire vacation and there’s no point of you staying longer than that. So he should come up with his own plan separate from the vacation he wasn’t even invited on.

Moonface3 said:

NTA - he should plan his own trip for that. I don’t know the girl obviously but if my boyfriend did that to me when I was on a girls trip, I’d find it super awkward for the people around me. Just be honest with him about what the trip means to you and if he’s worth his dime, he will recognize he should back off. Maybe suggest working with him to plan the proposal when you guys get back.