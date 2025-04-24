"WIBTA for breaking up with my boyfriend because he wants to be a father to his nephew?"

I (24F) have been with my boyfriend (27M) for a little over 4 years now. We recently moved in together 2 months ago. My boyfriend has a younger sister (20F) who had a baby boy last year and the father isn’t in the picture. The day he was born my boyfriend opened up some savings accounts for him and has been putting money in them and investing it regularly.

The baby’s 1st birthday was a few weeks ago and we went and had a great time with his family. After getting home from the party he asked me if we could talk, he proceeded to tell me that he was heavily considering moving back in with his parents so he could be there for his sister and her baby.