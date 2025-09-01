'WIBTA if I cut my parents out of my life?' 'I didn't grieve my brother the same way they did.'

"WIBTA if I cut my parents out of my life because they hold it against me that I didn't grieve my brother the same way they did?"

I (18m) was born an identical twin and when me and my brother Cam were 4 he was diagnosed with cancer. Our parents for the next three and a half years devoted their lives to saving Cam. They were told after a year his diagnosis was terminal and there was nothing that would ever cure him, but they never gave up.

They put him into a bunch of clinical trials and got second, third, fourth and even fifth opinions. They borrowed money off everyone they could and took out loans to afford different doctors.

In those years everything was centered around what he wanted and what would make him happy. Including our shared bedroom. We were given a double bunkbed where he got the double bed and I got the single top bunk. Our room was decorated with all his favorite cartoon characters.