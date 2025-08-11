'WIBTA if I don’t tell my husband how I caught him in his web of lies?' 'He was NEVER asleep.'

The last time he didn’t answer my calls he was unconscious in an ambulance, so yes I panic. We’re also married with children, so being out all night when you’ve told the other parent that you’d be home after a drink or two isn’t normal behavior for either of us, ever.

To those of you interested in the outcome: I confronted him and he point blank lied to my face, repeatedly, about every single thing. He told me that he stayed at nearby bar then went to a friend’s place where he accidentally fell asleep on the couch. I asked him if he went into the city at any point and he said no. I asked him if he went to (city bar name) and he said no.