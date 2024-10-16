'AITA if I abandon my family during Hurricane Milton? They are refusing to evacuate.' UPDATED 3X

"WIBTA for abandoning my family during Hurricane Milton?"

I (21F) reside in a mandatory evacuation zone for Hurricane Milton and my parents (53F 52M) are absolutely refusing to evacuate our house. My boyfriend who lives in Orlando traveled over an hour to see me this morning to try and offer my parents a place to stay with him, to convince them to leave since nothing I’ve said has had any effect.

He brought us sandbags and help us board up our windows in last minute preparations (since my parents didn’t even want to do that much.)

I’m extremely stressed out and worried for the safety of my family which includes my teenage brother and our two cats, because if we are to be hit as hard as the news predicts it’s unfair of us as their owners who are responsible for their wellbeing to make them suffer unnecessarily.