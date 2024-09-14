'WIBTA for asking my girlfriend to sign a prenup?' + UPDATE

She then said she wanted to buy an apartment herself next year, as she wants to "live by herself for a bit" I asked her how she was going to manage getting it and she asked if I'd help her.

I asked her just as an estimate if I was to help what percentage I would be contributing and she said about 80. This is where things started to take a turn. I said I don't think that would be fair, as I'd she decided to sell it the money would go 50/50. She didn't have anything to say to that.