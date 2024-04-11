'I disinvited my future SIL's BF from our wedding and now SIL won't attend. AITA?' UPDATED

[deleted] said:

If your in laws don’t trust Nick unsupervised in their house where they allow him to live, they need to evict him. This isn’t your fight to have, but it is rude of your in-laws to push to have Nick invited to the wedding so they don’t have to worry about him being unsupervised in the house while they’re at the wedding.

What has Nick done to warrant the distrust? It sounds like he’s gauche and good at social faux-pas but why is he an AH? If you want to bar Nick from your wedding you probably need a bigger reason than ‘I don’t want him there.’ There must be a reason why your in-laws don’t want him in their home without supervision - has Nick stolen from them?

As far as etiquette is concerned it is rude to invite only one half of an established couple, especially when they live together. So unless you have a good reason beyond a gut twinge, YTA.