'WIBTA for dropping out of my friend’s wedding last minute?' 'I'm in shock.'

I just want to be with my mom. I don’t even know how I could show up to a wedding & smile for 48 hours. When I tell her, she calls & expresses how sad she is for me. I asked her why hasn’t she checked in on me all this time & she says that she was waiting till’ things got “really really hard” ??? Uh. So when my mom dies??

It pissed me off honestly because why are you assuming that was what was going to happen? When she had breast cancer the prognosis was great but the process to get there WAS hard. It was already hard. Why do you have to wait till things get at its absolute worst to show up? It sounds like an excuse.