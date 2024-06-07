"WIBTA for missing my cousin's wedding because she didn't send me my own invitation?"

This is petty, to be honest, but I'll give some backstory, so maybe it will make a little more sense. So I (26F) have a large extended family, like 10 cousins, most of whom have multiple kids now large. Despite being one of the oldest (3rd), I'm still kind of treated like a child.

I believe this is because my family has a habit of having kids pretty young (e.i., Lots of teen moms and even those who plan for children have had them in their early twenties) and I'm child-free. It irks me since I've always been pretty independent, and now that I'm approaching my late 20s and have been living on my own for nearly 6 years, you'd think I'd get a little respect as an adult. But apparently not.