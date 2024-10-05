"WIBTA for no longer doing “favors” for my disabled friend?"

silverbooknerd

Ok so look -- I love my friend Mary (25F), who is physically disabled and uses a wheelchair. We've been friends since college and she's a nice person and we have similar interests, like going to concerts and events together, etc.

However, being friends with Mary comes with a lot of challenges that have been harder to deal with the longer I've known her. Over the past few years, I've helped Mary with everything from moving her laundry from the washer to the dryer to helping her off the toilet.

I know it's hard for her to ask for help and that she doesn't want to feel like a burden and I can't even imagine how difficult it is to ask for help with such intimate things.