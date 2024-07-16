'WIBTA for scaring a struggling single mother into paying me?'

She shouldn't have agreed to pay for festival tickets if she can't afford to feed her kid. Give me an effing break, seriously? That's the dumbest thing I've heard in a long time and so appalling that you should GAF about her problems.

Rhades

If any of your "friends" show up in PD uniforms and tell this woman she needs to pay you then they need to be fired. You want to file a police report, do it, it likely won't go anywhere, but that's your choice. If you feel it's reasonable to have a police officer threaten another person so you can get your way (and it would be seen as a threat if they show up in uniform), YTA.