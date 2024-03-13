'WIBTA for telling my wife she needs to do better as a SAHM?'

Well last week she went out of state to visit her mother who is in hospice. I’ve never met her as they’ve been estranged for years so my wife and I decided it would be better to just stay at home with Landon while she is gone.

I took work off to watch Landon. It’s been the easiest week of my life since I was in high school. I did the math and changing diapers averaged 20 minutes a day, cooking all meals took 40, loading the dishwasher took 10, giving him a bath was about 30 minutes a piece, cleaning took me about 25 minutes a day and he was so well behaved! We had the best time playing around and I only spent about 1 1/2 hours doing actual work.