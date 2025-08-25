'WIBTA if I removed a friend and his girlfriend from dining reservations at Disneyland?' 2 MINI UPDATES

I have a friend who keeps dodging my text messages when I try to confirm plans with them but then they happily message the group chat we’re all in. Or if I call, they say they will call me back but never do. They are literally ignoring me when I’m just trying to make sure they will be there for our reservations we’re making.
At this point, I’m getting frustrated and ready to just take them out of the reservation for the restaurants we’re going to because of the cancellation fees. If they don’t make it, I get charged $10 per person and the restaurant's policy states everyone must be there or we won’t get seated.
So I could be charged upwards of $60 because they decided not to communicate like an adult. I don’t really want to take that risk on someone who is a grown adult and can’t communicate so am I being an ahole? I know it’s just money but I think what’s bugging me is the lack of communication and ignoring me.
This person is a good friend when we do hang out in person, but I can’t seem to really rely on them because they can’t even communicate. Yet they can happily do so with others? I have tried to be patient and give them weeks to get back to me, but no luck. So should I just take them off the reservations because I’m not sure they’re even going to make it?
Adorable_Click9074 said:
NTA. Just send them a text telling them that, since you have not heard from them, you are taking them off of the reservation. "I know it’s just money." It's YOUR money that could be spent elsewhere on something YOU want or need.
Plus, $60 is a lot of money. "This person is a good friend when we do hang out in person." You mean they put up a good act. These people are not your friends or they would value your time.
NewPower_Soul said:
NTA. You're being disrespected...they're not your friend. Ditch them.
Grymflyk said:
NTA. They seem to have some issue with you personally. Don't bother with them, if they want to go, they can make their own reservations, I wouldn't even contact them to let them know that you aren't making reserves for them. If they can't be bothered to talk to you about it, extend them the exact same courtesy to them.
LiraelNix said:
NTA. Send them a last text saying if they don't reply in a day, you're taking them off the reservation. And then do it.
toe-beans said:
NTA, but it's my understanding that as long as some of the party shows up for the reservation, you won't be penalized as a no show. At least, I've never had any issues showing up and having the total party number adjusted down if someone doesn't make it. But I totally get how annoying it is to be planning and have people be flaky with communication.
ryllina said:
NTA. I don't have a lot of experience with Disneyland, but I am a pass holder at Disney World, and I've done a ton of group reservations. I've never had an issue with them charging me a fee if the majority of the party shows up and I tell them we had a last minute cancelation of a person or two.
I believe that fee is if your entire party no-shows or cancels last minute. You can call the restaurant to confirm, but there might be no need to start issues in a friend group over this.
Keeblerelf928 said:
NTA, but you are stressing about this way more than you need to. You can show up with less and you just tell them the number you have and they will seat you.
After listening to every ones comments I decided to send one last text message! I gave them a deadline to respond too and if they don't then they are off the reservation and will have to find they're own dining. I will keep you posted.
They read my message, ignored it, then I called them the following morning because I really wanted to give them grace. They said ONE MIN in a text message as they forwarded my call, claiming oops it was on caps lock and proceeded to tell me they read my message and that they apparently now have a court date they have to move around. I was just about done at this point and told them I took them off.
I don’t feel like waiting around on them and contacting them anymore just to see if they can make it because of a court date. I told them I don’t want the drama and want to enjoy my trip.
By taking them off the reservation we can just go about our day and not stress about this anymore. At this point now they can either show up or not show up to Disneyland and I don’t have to give a damn. Yet this did open my eyes and I will never make plans with them again.