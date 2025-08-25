'WIBTA if I removed a friend and his girlfriend from dining reservations at Disneyland?' 2 MINI UPDATES

I believe that fee is if your entire party no-shows or cancels last minute. You can call the restaurant to confirm, but there might be no need to start issues in a friend group over this.

Keeblerelf928 said:

NTA, but you are stressing about this way more than you need to. You can show up with less and you just tell them the number you have and they will seat you.

UPDATE:

After listening to every ones comments I decided to send one last text message! I gave them a deadline to respond too and if they don't then they are off the reservation and will have to find they're own dining. I will keep you posted.

SECOND UPDATE: